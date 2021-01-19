Ghana Football Association’s [GFA] Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, has said he is yet to know the identity of Ghana football.

The German gaffer, who replaced Francis Oti Akenteng last year October 2020, has watched how the various national teams play.

After the Black Starlets failed to qualify for the U-17 African Cup of Nations, Mr Lippert said the team lacked real strikers.

On what he is bringing on board, he said: “I don’t know,” during an exclusive interview on Asempa FM.

“I told you before that I have to make an assessment first and find out an identity. I don’t know your identity. When I find out, I will see but for sure we need some changes.

“We can’t keep playing like this but the identity will not be the same in the next three months or the next year,” he added.

As Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, he will head the Technical Directorate and formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches in Ghana.

He has also watched the Black Stars in the last four matches played.