Sensational gospel musician Celestine Donkor has emphasized that she does not doubt prophecies uttered by some men of God in the country.

She said this when she was interviewed on TV3, on Thursday December 17.

The “Agbeboloo” hit songstress made the statement when she was asked about her opinion on false prophecies by some men of God who face the backlash and mockery of the public concerning what turns out to be false prophecies.

She said “I don’t doubt prophecies at all, I only think that there has to be a particular way of communicating prophecies, because what I have never read in the Bible about Jesus, is to give negative utterances but rather he says, you will not die but live.

“The Bible says let the poor say I am rich, let the weak say I am strong, so if you see somebody die, you rather call the person and speak life into the person without letting anyone know about it”, she said

The famous gospel musician also said “ that the Bible says the spirit of God does not give us fear but power, sound mind and discipline and anything that brings fear is demonic, so anything that you are communicating to someone that does not give sound mind is demonic”.

She also admonished pastors to find a way of speaking to their members to bring sound mind to them in a mature and Christian way.

The “God Of Storm” singer also revealed that she is about to release new songs with the Daughters Of Glorious Jesus and the Afro Music songstress Efyah which will be a thanksgiving song for the Christmas and beyond, featuring the Hi-life crooner Akwaboah on the New Day Show.