Actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson has bragged about how she easily disposes of men she dates.

The ‘Tear Rubber’ singer appears to have learnt a lot in order not to hurt herself because while some ladies cry over how their men mistreat them, it appears Yaa Jackson wouldn’t mind if her man misbehaves.

In a post on her private Instagram handle, Yaa Jackson said she replaces men instead of chasing them.

“I don’t chase men, I replace them,” she captioned a raunchy photo she posted on Instagram.