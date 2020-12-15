The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Techiman North, Peter Mensah, has said he didn’t sponsor any candidate against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Alex Kyeremeh in the December 7 parliamentary elections.

According to him, he did everything within his power to ensure the incumbent is retained but the constituents decided otherwise.

Mr Mensah has come under a barrage of attacks for allegedly causing the defeat of the NPP Member of Parliament (MP).

He is being accused of sharing monies on election day and also sponsoring the National Democratic Congress candidate who won the election.

He said such wild allegations were being concocted by some people who want him out of office.

He maintained that, it will be out of the bounds of human reasoning to sponsor a candidate against his own party.

“Since the issue came up, my family, my friends and everyone have been worried for me. I didn’t take things lightly. Every problem has its own genesis but when it comes to working at the District level and cooperating with the MP during the campaign, you cannot take it away from me on the job I did in the constituency,” he said in an interview on Net 2 TV Monday.

Mr Mensah said all efforts to meet the MP after the elections have proved futile due to the spurious claims.

“Every constituency has its own dynamics and after losing I had to meet the MP but this issue of me sponsoring the loss of the MP came up and disorganised me,” he added.

This notwithstanding, the Techiman North MCE said he will work to address all the issues for the NPP to win back the seat in 2024.