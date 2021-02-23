Dancehall musician, Samini, has called out a Ghanaian musician on social media for reasons best known to him.

According to the ‘My Own’ hitmaker, there is no way he would let others ride over him or his career since they are basically inferior to him.

None a dem a badman please… a pure rookie…. smdh chale …. over my dry bones oooo Bone … ego over dem. This Friday I go serve buffet for dem while I watch through the lease of my sniping tool #shotpoited, he tweeted.

In no time, Samini shared another tweet to give out a hint that the musician he is referring to might have been signed on to Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon Music record label.

The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. Living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a ‘Nam1’ and no one is my Don, he said.