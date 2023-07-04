

Don’t mess with Adele.

During a recent “Weekends With Adele” show, the pop singer cheekily called out the disturbing trend of people throwing objects at artistes on stage.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” Adele asked the crowd at her Las Vegas residency while wielding a T-shirt gun.

“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she joked via a fan-captured video.

Referencing her T-shirt gun, Adele continued: “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

As of late, artists have been the target of objects thrown at them on stage. At a June concert in New York City, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone and rushed off stage, leaving her with a black eye.

NYPD determined that “a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. He was later arrested and charged with assault.

The next day, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who ran on stage during her L.A. show.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Max tweeted in response. Most recently, Kelsea Ballerini was hit by an object in Idaho. “If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know,” Ballerini said on stage after the incident.

“If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”