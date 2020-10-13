Ghana captain Andre Ayew has revealed that he could not get a good sleep following Black Stars lost to Mali in Turkey.

Ghana lost to their West African neighbours 3:0 in an international friendly in Antalya over the week.

But in an interview with Asempa FM following their 5:1 emphatic win over Qatar in their second friendly on Monday, Ayew expressed his excitement following the win but reiterated that he was disappointed in their defeat against Mali and could not get a good sleep.

“I was disappointed after our game against Mali,” the Swansea City ace said. “Against, Qatar, we knew we had to win the game because we could not lose for the second time.

“I could not sleep properly after our game against Mali because we were not expecting such results but the players played well against Qatar and we all happy.

“There are new players in the team but we coped properly and gelled together off and on the pitch.

“We hope to come back and continue our qualifiers and make Ghanaians happy,” he added.

Andre, 30, scored a brace with Samuel Owusu, Caleb Ekuban and Tariqe Fosu, all scoring to make sure coach C.K. Akonnor wins his first game as the head coach of the Black Stars at the Titanic Sports Complex.