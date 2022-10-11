The Dompim-Pepesa chief, Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, has said he can single-handedly stop illegal mining also known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.



According to him, all he needs is the blessing of President Akufo-Addo and security personnel to guard and support his work.



He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he laments the impact of galamsey in his area, stating it is a major canker.



The chief indicated all the forest reserves and water bodies in the areas have been affected badly.



“Give me the needed security and I will single-handedly fight galamsey for Akufo-Addo and Ghana. It is no difficult task. Especially in my area, I am the custodian of the land and if they really want to stop the menace, they should count on me,” he stated.



However, he accused some government appointees of being behind galamsey in his area, adding he has evidence to that effect.



He claimed the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Deputy Lands Minister George Mireku Duker, and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Chief Executive, Benjamin Kessie were the culprits.



The chief questioned why Mr Duker, who is also the Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament, will go to other areas in the country to arrest illegal miners but cannot start with his home community.

Meanwhile, Mr Kessie, who has fought off the allegations, has threatened himself and the other accused persons will resort to legal action to clear their names.