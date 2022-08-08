Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, maintains he is still a member of the party.

Rather, he explained that, he does not belong to a cult headed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Anyidoho made this known in series of tweets he shared to his followers.

I belong to NDC; I don’t belong to a cult headed by John Dramani Mahama. Torfiakwa 🔥 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) August 6, 2022

Mr Anyidoho was expelled from the NDC in July 2021 after he was found guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct by the disciplinary committee.

A statement, signed by NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, said he [Koku] will no more be recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry “yourself as such.”

The former presidential spokesperson was asked to return any party property that may be in his custody and also forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees that he has made to the party.

But Mr Anyidoho stated emphatically that he is still a member of the NDC in good standing.