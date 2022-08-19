Private legal practitioner, Yaw D. Oppong, has revealed he applied to be Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law.

He explained that, he saw an advertisement in the Daily Graphic for the position and applied accordingly.

This comes after many had claimed he was considered for the position following the role he played in the presidential election petition.

Mr Oppong was one of the lawyers for President Nana Akufo-Addo whose presidency was being challenged by former President John Mahama after the 2020 general election.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Oppong said he got the position based on his competence.

He said his appointment is in accordance with the Legal Professions Act, 1960, which mandates the General Legal Council to appoint a Director for Ghana School of Law, hence cannot be a political appointment.

Mr Oppong, who is also the Mawerehene of Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern Region, said he justified his inclusion before getting the appointment.

Play attached audio for more: