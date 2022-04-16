There is no backing down for gospel artiste, Empress Gifty, who claims she is the leader of the Ghanaian gospel music industry.

The ‘Odiyompo’ singer made the assertion on the Good Friday edition of ‘Drivetime on Joy’ on Friday, April 15, 2022.

She told host, Kofi Hayford, that she is a game-changer, confirming a non-conformist status.

Empress Gifty further reacted to the assertion that she’s a gospel artiste of a kind, who colleagues find difficult to align themselves with.

“They shouldn’t [be familiar with my path], I have to show them the way, I am their class prefect,” she claimed.

According to her, she endeavours to be different and thus possesses different goals.

“The focus is the Grammys…but my colleagues fail to understand my vision,” Empress Gifty revealed.

Empress Gifty said she can’t be bothered by naysayers, especially as she has taken a cue from moments when many ridiculed her for using Facebook live, as well as staying active on Instagram, as a gospel artiste.

Many have tagged her ‘too flashy’ to be a gospel musician, basically spelling out that she is more of a secular artiste than a typical gospel artiste.

However, she rubbished the claim, explaining that she refuses to live a life of hypocrisy, contrary to expectations.

Empress Gifty is expected to hold her annual concert dubbed, ‘The Ressurection Effect Conncert’ at Nungua on May 1, this year, during which a host of other musicians will join her in song ministration.