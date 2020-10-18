Asamoah Gyan has insisted he is still the general captain of the Black Stars despite his exclusion from the team since July 2019.

The 34-year-old striker has been out of the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt.

He lost his captaincy under Kwesi Appiah with Andre Ayew being named as the captain of the team prior to the Afcon.

Last month, Charles Akonnor, together with the Ghana Football Association maintained Andre Ayew as captain with Thomas Partey and goalkeeper Richard Ofori being named deputies.

But in an interview on Adom TV’s Agro Ne Fom, Saturday, he said he still holds the position until he is told otherwise.

“It looks like [I am no longer general captain of Black Stars] but they have not said that they are giving that position to someone else so I think I am still the general captain.

“That is the position they gave me. I know that right now they have named captains of the team but I want them to tell me that this player is the general captain because they put me there,” he said.

“I am usually consulted by management with ideas because of my experience in the national team. I came to the national team in 2003. Where were the current breed of players then? So they know that I know a lot of things.

“There are some trivial issues that I am usually consulted on. With what I have achieved in the national team, you cannot make a decision and leave me in the dark.

“Right now I am at home. If I am given the general captain, I will feel some way about it but since I have not been told that it has been given to someone else, [I am still general captain],” he concluded.

He is currently the record goalscorer of the Black Stars. He has scored 51 goals, with six coming at the World Cup, a record by an African player.