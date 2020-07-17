Asamoah Gyan says he is ready to accept penalty responsibilities despite missing a late spot-kick against Uruguay in South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old was taken to the cleaners by many Ghanaian football fans after failing to convert a late penalty that could have propelled Ghana to the semifinals of the World Cup in the history of the country after Luis Suarez deliberately prevented Dominic Adiyah’s header with hands.

Gyan has since then failed to accept taking penalties but in his latest engagement with the media, the former Sunderland striker says he has learnt his lessons and is ready to welcome the challenge again.

“Previously, I used to take penalties without looking at the movement of the goalkeeper. Because I have the technique I just target an angle and then shoot,” Gyan said on Max TV.

“But after the penalty miss against Uruguay in the World Cup, I changed the way I take penalties.

“Now I watch the goalkeeper, I look at his moves and how he makes his steps and then I shoot. So now it is much easier for me,” he added.

The match ended 1:1 after 120 minutes of entertaining football. However, the South American side eliminated Ghana with 5:4 penalty shootout.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time goalscorer and Africa’s highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup record.

The former Al Ain forward is clubless after parting ways with Indian Super League side, NorthEast United FC.

Gyan has pledged to end his career at Asante Kotoko.