Ex-Karela United boss, Johnson Smith, has reiterated he is not concerned about being the interim manager of the club.

The veteran gaffer was named as the interim boss of the club following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu in December 2020 after losing to Great Olympics.

Under the guidance of coach Smith, Kotoko are now sitting on the 3rd position with 16 points winning three matches and drawing twice.

With a section of the supporters advocating for him to be named as the permanent coach of the club, coach Smith said he is focused on doing his best for the club and not worried about being the interim gaffer of the club.

“I am not worried at all,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I am focused on doing my best for the club and make sure we achieve our mandate. Everyone has seen the work we are doing so I am not worried about being in this situation,” he added.

He also praised the players for their commitment and playing according to his instruction.

“I am must commend the players for being disciplined and always playing according to instruction.

“They know what I am expecting from the pitch and they execute it perfectly. I can’t do it without them,” he added.

Kotoko will host Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games on Sunday.