There is a heartbreaking story of the young Ghanaian man battling for his life from Coronavirus.

Clemtus Pongo Joshua is a young Ghanaian man who has been confirmed a Coronavirus victim and according to him, he is not sure he can survive the disease.

On 25th March 2020, Clemtus Pongo Joshua made a post confirming that he has indeed been infected by the COVID-19.

Joshua wrote:

I have been tested positive, been isolated and responding to treatment. I’ve kept this to myself for a couple of days but now decided to make it public. Dis Pandemic is real, take care of yourselves and remember me in your prayers.

It seems he was not responding to treatments like he wanted his loved ones to believe.

He has had a disturbing conversation with a female friend on Whatsapp and the conversation has surfaced on social media.According to Clemtus Pongo Joshua, he is not responding to treatment and has been on oxygen for over a month. No matter the treatment, he is not responding.

Now, the decision has been made to move him and others who are also not responding to treatment to a different location for further checks.

He confessed he is scared and does not even know if he will survive the diseases. But his friend kept cheering him up not to give up hope.

He revealed that he got the virus in the United Arab Emirates. He was returning to Ghana on the last day of the border closure as directed by Ghana’s president but his Airplane was not allowed to land in Accra.

Read chat below:

Credit: ghpage