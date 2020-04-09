Immediate past technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng, says he is disappointed in the way he left his role.

Mr Akenteng, who also worked as CAF technical instructor and the longest-serving technical director of the GFA, left his role last month after his contract was not renewed.

The governing body has since launched a search for a replacement.

However, former Black Queens coach, Bashir Hayford and former Kotoko trainer, Malik Jabir have all applied for the vacant position.

“For the sake that the directorate is now recognised and experts will be employed for the technical director just to be supervising, that one, I must say I’m a bit disappointed [that I am leaving at this time],” Mr Akenteng told Joy Sports.

“Because I have worked a lot; I have done so much on my own for it to be where it is.

“Now that people will be coming in where your work probably would be much seen by the country or people and you’re asked to step aside, that’s my only worry.

“That notwithstanding, I am sure I will be used in one way or the other. I am sure my contribution will still come in one way or the other.”

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has also applied for the position.