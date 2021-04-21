South African music star, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has reacted to an unknown social media user posting her obituary on the internet and starting a GoFundMe page for her “burial”.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka who debunked news of her death, told her followers that a ”fool” posted her obituary, implying she had died and asked people to contribute towards her burial costs.

She also revealed that she has reported the incident to security agency.

She tweeted;

So to the Devil I am alive and kicking I am going nowhere.thank you all for the love and support. Don’t fund Evil he asked for some go fund 💔💔💔👿👿🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) April 19, 2021