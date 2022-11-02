A member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, says he agrees with President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s recent statement about the local currency.

But to the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament, these speculations as the President bemoaned will always be there as it is part of the market system.

However, it is the sole responsibility of the government to take charge and right the wrongs.

“I agree with President Akufo-Addo on his ‘sika memp3 dede’ statement but speculation is part of the market system but you cannot speculate forever so the system must correct itself,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

The President in a much-anticipated address about the state of the economy on Sunday urged Ghanaians not to talk down on the Cedi.

President Akufo-Addo explained where there is noise and chaos, “you will not find money,” hence the need for Ghanaians to quit downgrading the Ghana Cedi if they want it to be valued on forex market.

In a short quote, he said, “Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mmpɛ dede.”

The lawmaker has further cautioned government to learn from successive governments to make headways.

“What didn’t he (Akufo-Addo) do or say to Mahama? not forgetting Bawumia’s comments but we accepted the charge because governance is about taking responsibility and life is a learning curve,” he admonished.