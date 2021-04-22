South Korean Automobile giants, Hyundai and Kia are the latest to announce their intentions to set up assembling plants in the country by the end of the next year.

This follows the Ghana Automotive Development Programme which is being led by the Ghanaian government and some global players.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen announced to the German Corporation and other diplomats from the German Embassy at a meeting to sign a 540,000 euros grant for the establishment of an auto desk at the ministry and development of some selected industrial parks in the country.

“By the end of 2022, the Ghana Automotive Development Programme will lead to the establishment of four assembly plants; there will be some leading global auto manufacturing companies including Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai in addition to the current vehicle assembly operations of Kantanka Automobile Limited, Volkswagen and Sinotruck” he disclosed.

He commended the German Government, noting that cooperation through the special initiative would support the One-Stop Automotive Programme Management Unit which coordinates the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Programme and serve as a One-Stop-Centre for auto assembly companies and other stakeholders in the auto industry.

This include component and parts manufacturers, dealerships, and other companies interested in participating in the industry.

“It will receive and evaluate applications and investment plans from auto assembly and component manufacturing companies in Ghana,” he explained.

A state-of-the-art training centre for technology and skills transfer will also be established to help build a competent labour force for the various specializations in the automotive sector.