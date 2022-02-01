Suspect Gbati Kwami is in the custody of the Police in the Anyirawase District for shooting his brother-in-law.

According to preliminary investigation by the Police, Gbati Kwami on January 29, 2022, said he met his brother-in-law, Awusie Komla, while going on a hunting expedition.

He said they exchanged pleasantries and he left for the forest which is two and a half miles from the town.

Gbati Kwami said one hour after he had met with Awusie Komla he saw an animal and shot at it and due to bad weather, he returned home.

About 7:00 am on the same day, he went back to look for the animal he shot but rather saw the deceased Awusie Komla.

Togbe Ameworlor and Efo Senyo were arrested and brought to Dzolokpuita Police station with one unregistered single-barrelled gun.

Police, with the help of the residents and relatives of the deceased, conveyed the body and deposited it at the Super Care Private Morgue at Saviefe Agorkpo for autopsy.