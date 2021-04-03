A 36-year-old man, Kwaku Atimba, was allegedly shot dead in a hunting expedition after being mistaken for game at Kplesu, near Krachi in the East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased reportedly went out to hunt as usual and was expected to come home the following day but never appeared.

The wife of the deceased, Dora Chake, after not hearing from him for about four days, informed traditional leaders of his disappearance.

The news went viral and a search party was dispatched to the forest who discovered the lifeless body of the deceased in a thicket with multiple gunshot wounds.

Official complaints were made by the community to Tokuroano Police Service. The decomposing body was taken to WoraWora hospital morgue for preservation while waiting for an autopsy to assist Police investigations.

The deceased left behind a four-month old pregnant wife and three children.

The Assemblyman of the Area, Nkrumah Kwadjo Nsanyan, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the sudden death of the deceased had impoverished the family and the community.

The Assemblyman said four young men were shot dead in a similar manner in the past by unknown gunmen in the same forest.

He said the wife, who is unemployed, will need support to cater for the children and therefore appealed to the Department of Social Welfare to extend a humanitarian hand to the family by putting the family on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme.