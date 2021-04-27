Since 2011, Joy FM has been campaigning for safe driving to reduce accidents on the country’s roads.

As of early April 2021, figures from the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) put the number of road accidents related deaths at more than 800. These are the reported cases. So just imagine if those which are not reported are added.

Stakeholders in the sector are unhappy about the development and have come up many guidelines and punitive measures to ensure compliance to road safety measures to reduce these figures.

The MTTD has for instance stated it is training more personnel to enforce its rules. Its Head of Education, Research and Training Superintendent Alexander Obeng has also stated officers would be equipped with new and advanced detective devices which will help them to enforce regulation on speed limits.

On the part of the Road Safety Commission, headway can only be made in the country’s quest for safer roads if there is political will. Its Executive Director May Obiri Yeaboh said this after the premiering of a JoyNews documentary CRUSHED produced by Seth Kwame Boateng, “the people who matter and indeed those are in the helm of affairs should cease interfering and allow the MTTD to enforce road traffic regulation.”

Other stakeholders in the sector are also upping their game. The Ghana Police Service, Transport Ministry, and Transport Unions have all been deliberating on how the roads can be safe for everyone.

Whiles these talks continue, a transport consultant Cecil Gabrah says these can become reality only if drivers conscientize themselves to remain safe on the roads. He outlines some defensive driving tips for every driver themed as

C-O-A-T.

C- Concentration – According to Mr Gabrah a good defensive driver is the person who checks everything before sitting in the vehicle and also puts everything in place before setting off. ‘Having concentration means that you are relay holding your steering wheel, not making phone calls and not touching any button’

O – Observation – A defensive driver makes it a point to obey and observe all road traffic regulations when driving. These are some things Mr Gabrah says you should not do ‘Don’t run red lights. If you are going to turn, turn in good time and let others know your intention ahead’

A – Alertness. You should not leave for a long trip if you have not had enough sleep as most crashes are caused by fatigue. Mr. Gabrah wants drivers to be very careful of other road users, the food as well as medications a driver takes before and when driving.

“Know the side effects of the medications you take before driving as that can affect your visibility and alertness. Here’s another caution ‘ if you are going to insist on the right of way, that is not going to happen because a lot of people do not understand it so you have exercised that constraint.”

T-Tolerance– Some drivers are very aggressive but it is your responsibility to remain tolerant, courteous and considerate at all times bearing in mind that will aid you and the aggressive driver all get to your destinations safe and not dead or injured. ‘of course you need to tolerate other people because if you don’t you would be fighting and you would have road rage’

So be that defensive driver! Do not allow your mood and emotions to impact the way you behave behind the wheel.