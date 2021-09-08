It’s important to take a little care of your condoms so they can take care of your sexual health.

Condoms are an effective form of birth control that can prevent lots of common sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It’s important to take a little care of your condoms so they can take care of your sexual health.

Does condom storage matter?

Condoms are tested to rigorous standards, and they’re usually extremely reliable. But if they’re not stored and carried correctly, they can be damaged, which can allow fluids that can cause pregnancy to pass through. Even damage that isn’t visible to the naked eye can make condoms ineffective.

First things first — condoms have an expiration date, so check the date on the packaging and use the ones that expire soonest first. Expired condoms might not be effective. If the package is torn or damaged, throw the whole thing away. Even if the condom seems intact, if the packaging wasn’t completely sealed, the condom can dry out and become brittle and prone to breakage.

There are lots of things that can render a condom ineffective — not just sharp objects, but temperature, direct sunlight, and even being kept under a heavy book or squashed inside a wallet for a long time can cause serious wear and tear to a condom.

Where’s the best place to keep condoms?

Knowing where to keep condoms is essential. They need to be kept away from extreme heat or cold, so somewhere that’s a stable room temperature is best. Condoms should also be stored somewhere where they don’t need to be moved around too much, won’t be compressed or bent, and are out of direct sunlight. In addition to meeting these requirements, condoms should be kept somewhere handy, easy to find, and accessible from anywhere you might have sex.

For most people, the bedroom is the best room to keep condoms. A bedside drawer or a nice box on a nearby table is ideal.

Can I keep condoms in my wallet?

Wallets are taken in and out of pockets often; they’re folded, opened, closed, zipped, and unzipped. All of these movements could damage a condom, so keeping condoms in a wallet isn’t the best option.

If you’re going to keep a condom in a wallet, make sure it can be held in place without being squeezed (or sat on), that it won’t fold or bend, and that it won’t be affected by opening and closing the wallet.

If a condom can fit snugly — but not tightly — between a couple of bank cards, that should prevent it from being folded, bent, or moved around too much. But, it’s not a good idea to sit on your wallet if you’ve got a condom in it, and a condom that’s been sitting in your wallet for weeks (or months or years) might not be safe or effective anymore.

Where is the best secret place to hide condoms?

Сhoosing the best place to hide a condom depends on a few factors. A bedside drawer might not work for someone with small children who can reach into drawers. If keeping them away from kids is a concern, wherever you store medicine might be a good place to keep condoms safe, accessible, and intact.

If you’re looking for a place to hide condoms for privacy reasons, you can try these secret storage solutions: