As we have already said , the difference between these men is mostly timing.

One is likely at a phase of his life where sexual activities are all he craves, without any form of commitment whatsoever. For the other, there’s a need for something deeper, something more lasting, deeper and more meaningful than just sex.

When a guy comes around and lingers and you’re not sure whether he’s seeking just sex or he wants more than that, these are the hints you should look out for:

1. Takes time to learn about you

His texts will not be limited to those annoying WYD inquiries. He will be interested in knowing about you and he’ll ask the relevant questions with the aim of unraveling you, becoming intimate you in a way that exceeds the visceral connection of sex.

2. He’s patient

Of course, the whole of this piece is to help you know the guy that likely wants more than sex from you, not one who does not want sex from you at all.

So, he may want to have sex with you or he may choose to be celibate for the time being.

If a sexual relationship is what you choose, though, he will be patient and not pushy. One of the signs you will see of a guy who wants more than sex from you is the willingness to wait till you are comfortable enough to do the do.

3. He takes you on dates

If he’s wooing you with regular dates, introducing you to friends and all, chances are that he sees more in you than just a woman to hit and run.

4. Lets down his guard

Another way to know if a man wants more than sex from you is that he drops the hard guy façade and lets you see beneath his hard, unemotional stance he puts up for everyone else.

If he’s expressing his emotions, seeking your opinion, taking them into consideration and doing the things you tell him, he’s very likely onto something more serious than sex.

5. He commits

None of the things mentioned above can be taken as seriously as an express willingness to commit you to a romantic, exclusive relationship. And this is why it is very important to always ask a man to state his intentions in clear terms.

When he says that he desires more with you than the occasional roll in the hay, then you hear for yourself what his intent is.