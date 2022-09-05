If you’re a fan of online betting, BetKing Ghana is bringing you a chance to level up your winnings by placing bets on your favourite football leagues. BetKing’s Virtual KingMaker jackpot is a game-changer as it rewards punters for doing what they enjoy most – playing games online.

How It Works

Participating in the jackpot draw is easy. All you need to do is place a bet on any of BetKing’s virtual football leagues. Whether it’s Kings League, Kings Bundesliga, Kings Italiano or Kings Liga, all your bets will automatically qualify to be part of the draw. It doesn’t matter if your ticket is lost or won, your entry will still be counted as valid.

The more times you place a bet, the more bet slips will enter the Virtual KingMaker jackpot draw. There is no limitation to the number of entries you can have, which gives you never-ending potential to win. Winners are selected randomly and the BetKing team gets in touch to personally congratulate you on your win.

The Prize

The maximum prize you can win with the Virtual KingMaker jackpot is GHC1,000. The draw takes place every week, which means you can keep trying until you win!

In addition to the Virtual KingMaker jackpot, can also win a smaller Virtual Duke jackpot of GHC125 which takes place every day. The process of entering this is the same – simply place a bet on any virtual league and you’ll automatically enter both jackpot draws.

This means that when you play virtual leagues with BetKing, winning your bet isn’t the only reward you can enjoy – you can also walk away with a jackpot prize worth GHC125 or GHC1,000!

It doesn’t get better than that. Will you be the next winner? Visit BetKing and start your winning journey today. View more of our sports betting promotions now.