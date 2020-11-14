National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, says he is indebted to late former President Jerry Rawlings for life.

He explained that, at a tender age of 29, Mr Rawlings gave him his first political appointment as District Chief Executive (DCE) and subsequently a Deputy Minister in his government.

“If I’m Ofosu-Ampofo, it is President Rawlings; he made me DCE and Deputy Minister in his government, ” he said while eulogising him on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The NDC National Chairman revealed that, he developed his political career and rose through the ranks through the tutelage of Mr Rawlings.

His principles of probity, accountability and social justice, he stated, has shaped his political career and made him a better leader.

“I’m grateful to him [Rawlings] for spotting me and giving me the opportunity, ” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo added.