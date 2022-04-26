Actress Akuapem Poloo says as a socialite, she has no choice but to be eccentric to attract attention in order to earn money.

According to her, the attention she gets from being controversial, going nude, twerking and other acts she usually does on social media get her the fame she needs to grow her popularity.

Speaking on ‘The Delay Show’ on Sunday, that this fame in turn gets her brand deals and sponsorships – including skincare businesses – through which she earns money for her son’s upkeep.

Akuapem Polo said that as a celebrity if she stays on the down low, brands and other businesses would not patronise her services.

She said the fame assures her of the numbers needed to attract businesses.