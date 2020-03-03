A lady has revealed how she lost her boyfriend to her sister who has been with him for the past three years now.

It started with the boyfriend buying her gift and telling her to share it with her sister. Little did she know that he had feelings for her.

She shared on Twitter:

“I once introduced my then-boyfriend to my sister.. whenever he bought me something he said I should share it with my sister because we are apparently siblings. At first, I thought he was being nice, kantsi nigga wanted my sister. One day he bought a beautiful hoodie.

“He said I should give it to my sister he will also buy one for me .. I never noticed his affection for my sister I was blinded by love.Long story short they are celebrating three years anniversary in May.”