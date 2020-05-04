India is a country with over 130 crore people where most have access to, if not own, a television.

And where there is a television, there will be Bollywood movies and those who could afford a movie ticket, there are numerous movie halls and multiplexes to choose from.

A person whose exposure to Bollywood movies begin before he could even speak properly, naturally he would end up learning about many important aspects of life from movies, including his ideas of love, romance and relationships. Unfortunately, we cannot say that Bollywood movies are the best teachers when it comes to love and relationships. Whether you like it or not, many a times Bollywood movies glorify toxic relationship habits and we aren’t even aware of it.

Let’s see how:

02/6​Stalking

There are so many examples of Hindi movies that glorify stalking that the young generation might think of it as something very normal. Let’s start with the movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ where the protagonist played by Madhavan not only stalked the girl he was in love with (played by Dia Mirza) but impersonates someone else (the man her parents have chosen for her but she hasn’t met him) to come close to her! And how can we forget the 90s blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ where Shah Rukh Khan climbs a ladder to reach Rani Mukherjee’s bedroom and that too after meeting her just recently. Boys and girls, stalking is not normal, in fact, it can be counted as a criminal offense if the victim complains about it.

03/6Toxic masculinity and physical abuse

Everything is fair in love and war, isn’t it? No. Physical abuse, toxic masculinity aren’t acceptable in any relationships. Recently the movie ‘Kabir Singh’ became the talk of the town for many reasons–Shahid Kapur’s excellent acting skill was one and his character Kabir Singh’s toxic masculinity and physical abuse was another. Kabir loved Preeti but that didn’t give him the right to hit her, bully her or force his decision on her. But this is not the only movie. Have we forgotten about ‘Tere Naam’? That movie became so popular that even school-going boys started copying the lead character Radhe’s mannerism and hairstyle. Physical abuse by a partner is a criminal offense and toxic masculinity is nothing to be proud of.

04/6​Losing one’s identity or changing oneself to be liked by a partner

Oh! nothing can beat this. Remember the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ where the tomboy (played by Kajol) tried to change herself to get the attention of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan); she ends up being ridiculed. In the second half of the movie we see a completely different Anjali–one who wears a saree, puts on make-up and has long hair! Rahul finally falls in love with the new Anjali. Not only this, there are so many Bollywood movies that glorify the need to change to become desirable. If you are in love and in a relationship, your partner should accept you the way you are.

05/6The obsessive-compulsive need for attention

Most Bollywood love stories show that it’s normal for a lover to seek attention. There is a thin line differentiating the need for attention and obsessive-compulsive need for attention. From ‘Aashiqui 2’ to ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Dhadkan’ to ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’ there are innumerable movies that glorify the obsessive attention-seeking habit of a lover. Anything that can make a partner uncomfortable cannot be good for the relationship, right?

06/6​Why Bollywood movies are bad examples

A lot of young people imitate or follow in real life what they see on screen. The actors they adore, inspire the youth to be like them and many are misled into thinking the roles their favourite actors play as ideal. That is how many people develop their ideas of love and romance in real life. Take everything with a pinch of salt because reel life is not real life!