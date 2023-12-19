A video of how Achimota School of how Rastafarian student, Tyrone Iras Marhguy reacted to his WASSCE results has popped up on social media.

Tyrone scored 8As in the provisional results released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for the 2023 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A video circulating on social media captured the moment Tyrone, along with his friends, were anxious to check his results on a computer after WAEC released the results nationwide on Monday December 18, 2023..

The group in the room erupted in excitement upon discovering Tyrone’s outstanding performance with 8As.

Watch his reaction below: