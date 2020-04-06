A young man, who pretends to be mad, was caught on the streets of Asaba in Nigeria when he was trying to change his clothes in an uncompleted building by people who knew him very well.



He was caught by his relatives who lived in Asaba, and he was asked to confess to people that he is not mad.



The man was identified as Benson John, who is from rivers state, had travelled to Asaba to pretend as a mad man before coming back to be rich.



According to the man, he went to do money rituals after he had suffered on the street for many years and the only thing the native doctor told him to do was to act like a mad man for five years before his ritual process can be completed and after then he will be a rich man.



The man said he decided to travel to delta state where he thought nobody will recognise him and was declared wanted by his people in rivers state after two years, according to the man he has served his punishment for three years now before he was seen by his relative in Asaba.



He said, he has been on the street of Asaba pretending to be mad eating from the waste bin and begging people for money, but he was never mad.

