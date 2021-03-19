A 23-year-old house girl, who stole her master’s pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition, has been sentenced to a fine of GH¢12,000.00.

Shellter Fiagbor, in default would serve five months imprisonment.

Her accomplice, Charles Serwonu, a driver and gardener, is however at Large.

An Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, found her guilty on the charge of stealing and convicted her accordingly at the end of the trial.

Miss Fiagbor and Mr Serwonu were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector B. Benneh said, the two were employed by the complainant, Narinderpal Singh Sethi, the Managing Director of STEELCO in Tema.

Inspector Benneh told the court that the two were residents of Ashaiman but later moved to live with Mr Sethi, a businessman in his house at Roman Ridge, Accra.

While there, the Prosecution said, the two lived in separate rooms and it was only Mr Serwonu who had access to the complainant’s room.

The court heard that Mr Serwonu went out on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at about 2:00 pm leaving Miss Fiagbor in the house and returned in two hours time.

The Prosecutor said when Mr Sethi got home, the two accused persons had abandoned the house.

In the night, when Mr Sethi did his regular night checks, he realised that his HK P30 pistol with 15 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition valued at GH¢ 13,550 cedis had been stolen.

Police Inspector Benneh said Mr Sethi lodged a complaint at the Kotobabi Police station on September 2, 2019, as the two could not be traced at their residence at Ashaiman.

The prosecution said Miss Fiagbor was later arrested at Agbozume in the Volta Region but she denied knowledge of the stolen pistol in her statement to the Police.

She was, therefore, granted Police enquiry bail.

The Prosecutor said while the police were making efforts to arrest Mr Sewornu, Miss Fiagbor rang the Police to inform them that Mr Serwonu, who was at large, had promised to return the pistol to the police.

On September 17, 2019, Inspector Benneh said she rang the Police that she had found the pistol in Mr Serwonu’s room and the police proceeded to retrieve the gun.