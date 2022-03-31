There were hot exchanges in parliament at the beginning of sitting on Thursday over errors detected with records of members present on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the Minority, some of its members were marked absent despite being in the House prior to their walkout during the debate on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, pointed out he feared for the lives of some eight MPs who had been marked absent.



The obviously angered MPs told parliament some were going through hard times with their constituents calling them and accusing them of taking bribes to stay off proceedings.

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, accused the clerks of being partisan in the discharge of their duties.

The affected Minority MPs include Abdul Sallam Adams; New Edubiase, Elizabeth Agyare; Techiman North, Abdul Latif Dan; Abkeluma Central and Cletus Avoka; Bimbila.

But the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Deputy, Alex Afenyo-Markin opined it was unfair for such attacks to be launched on the Clerks and the Civil Servants in the House.

Meanwhile, Speaker Bagbin explained that there’s nothing like attendance book, instead the clerks capture members who come to the House, stressing attendance book is waste of time.