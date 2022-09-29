Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, has given an interesting perspective about President Nana Akufo-Addo being booed at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra.

He is certain the people who did that were ordinary citizens expressing their opinion about happenings in the country.

Mr Boateng Agyemang’s comment is in reaction to how a section of the audience at this year’s Global Citizens Festival hooted at the President when he mounted the podium to speak.

In series of videos that have gone viral on social media, the aggrieved attendees were seen and heard urging the President to stop speaking and leave the stage.

They chanted ‘away’ to disrupt President Akufo-Addo from delivering his speech. This development subsequently sparked widespread debates on social media about the President’s popularity and how he is losing his appeal as head of state.

But the former NPP New Juaben North Chairman said he is surprised at the level of attention the media has given to the issue.

In his view, what happened to President Akufo-Addo is nothing new since many Presidents have through events experienced worse public embarrassment.

He cited how former US President, George Bush Jnr. had a shoe thrown at him by an aggrieved citizen to buttress his point.

Mr Boateng Agyemang urged the NPP to focus on important things and support President Akufo-Addo to deliver his promises to the people.

“I don’t think the party should waste their energy and time on these things. It makes it look like we have lost focus,” he added.

