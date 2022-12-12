A Ghanaian street preacher has become the latest sensation on the internet after his preaching went viral on social media.

Far from the Ghanaian norm, this preacher has earrings on, with his tattered jeans and red bandana closely wrapped around his head.

Most of the spectators and market women couldn’t believe their eyes when the preacher, who had chains around his neck, touched on the word of God.

Interestingly, his gospel message, at the time the video was taken, stemmed from rapper Sarkodie’s Hand to Mouth song.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, some social media users had these to say about the preacher:

