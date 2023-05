In a viral video posted by MC @aloydspeaker, a wedding event showcased some amusing and entertaining moments.

The MC cleverly put the spotlight on several men, who were asked to strut down a makeshift catwalk while donning gele headgears, styled by their female partners.

Clad in white kaftans, the men hilariously paraded with their female companions.

One particularly comical moment ensued when a man playfully executed an imaginary hair flip, leaving the crowd in stitches.