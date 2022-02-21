A gang of highway robbers reportedly attacked commuters at Anwia Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred around 3:24 am Monday.

According to reports, the gang armed-to-the-teeth was said to have opened fire immediately they sighted the bus from Takoradi heading to Kumasi.

A victim, Abena [pseudo name], who shared her harrowing experience on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, said they were robbers numbering about five who pounced on hapless travellers.

She said the gun-wielding men first attacked the bus driver for refusing to stop after they had laid ambush.

“They hit the driver countless times with the gun and another passenger was given some slaps for failing to hand over his phone,” Abena narrated.

The distraught lady said they ordered all passengers out of the bus and robbed off their monies and personal effects.

Where the incident happened, she noted, is very close to the Anwia Nkwanta Police station but “officers there claim they did not hear the gunshots.”

However, Abena said when they reported the incident, the Police patrol team led them back to the scene and escorted the bus driver to continue the journey to Kumasi.

“I lost my GH¢6,000 capital but I thank God for my life. In my 35 years on earth, I have not seen such horror in my life,” Abena bemoaned.