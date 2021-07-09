Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to eulogise her father as he celebrates his 73rd birthday.

In the post shared on Instagram, she said her father used to be her best friend, but he turned to a snitch as he grew old.

While expressing love for her father, she described him as her sugar daddy, wealth and breathing ATM.

Speaking further, she said she doesn’t take her father’s sacrifices for granted, adding that she is working towards rewarding him.

She wrote: “He used to be my best friend. Then I grew up he grew old and turned a snitch. You can call use TOM AND JERRY. MY SUGAR DADDY, MY WEALTH, MY BREATHING ATM. MY LIFE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY 73-year-old Pops…

“I LOVE YOU BABY. YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER/MOTHER I COULD EVER PRAY FOR.

I don’t take your sacrifice you made for Me for granted. I AM WORKING TOWARDS GIVING YOU A REWARD, just don’t stop praying for me… Love you DADDY.”