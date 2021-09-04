Human beings have searched for ways to improve their sexual experience for thousands of years, including trying to discover the best foods to improve their sex lives.

Scientists have linked a variety of foods with better sex and there is irrefutable proof for certain foods which are said to boost libido, improve stamina, and enhance your sex life.

In an article on the Times of India, Sexologist, Dr Vijay Singhal explains the concept of foods for sex and how they can improve the libido. Any healthy food is good for sex. However, there are certain items that are particularly beneficial- Walnuts, strawberry, avocados, watermelons and almonds. One must note that alcohol is bad for a healthy sex life – it increases the desire but decreases the performance.

Here are 7 foods that you can take to take your sexual performance to the next level!

1. Beetroot Juice

The juice of this root vegetable can increase your stamina and allow you to keep the bedroom activity going for considerably longer time. Researchers have found that the nitrates in beet juice help reduce oxygen uptake, which in turn makes exercise less tiring.

Once in the body, the nitrates are transformed into nitric oxide, which is a key player in relaxing and opening up the blood vessels, which then improves blood flow to the penis. Enjoy fresh beet juice alone or mixed with a small amount of fresh apple or carrot juice.

2. Nuts

You can turn to nuts if you’re looking for a quick snack or if you’re looking for some extra kick in the bedroom. Certain nuts are rich sources of L-arginine, an amino acid.

L-arginine stimulates the production of nitric oxide, a substance that boosts blood flow to the penis. As a bonus, nuts and their healthy fat content (omega-3 fatty acids) can help lower cholesterol, which in turn can improve blood circulation.

These are the nuts you need to munch on for that extra boost of stamina in the bedroom:

Walnuts

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Pecans

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

3. Spinach

Another food that provides a super L-arginine boost is spinach. The resulting conversion to nitric oxide to support and help maintain erections is one big reason why you should include spinach salads and steamed spinach on your menu or add baby spinach leaves to your green smoothies.

Another reason is that nitric oxide is involved with exercise recovery time, which will help with your sexual health!

4. Oysters

Pretty much everyone has heard about the wonderful aphrodisiac properties of oysters and even if you’re not a fan of their slimy texture, you will surely be impressed by their effects on your performance. Oysters, clams, and scallops contain compounds that raise testosterone and estrogen levels.

A boost in hormone production translates into heightened sexual desire in many cases.

4. Garlic

In the past, you may have been warned to never to eat garlic before a date but the smelly herb is a miracle-worker because it’s a natural blood thinner often used to prevent high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and heart disease.

The anticoagulant properties makes sure that there is plenty of blood flow to your nether regions. You and your partner can both benefit from a healthy dose of garlic before a sexy night in.

5. Eggs

You should eat eggs if you want to achieve healthy erection. Eggs contain amino acid L-arginine that can improve erectile dysfunction. However you want them; poached, scrambled or fried, eggs are sure to give you a much-needed boost after a long day at work.

They are full of protein, which keeps you going without packing on the calories. They’re also an excellent source of amino acids, which combat certain types of heart ailments as well as erectile dysfunction.

6. Watermelon

The nutrient citrulline, found in watermelons can have a Viagra-like effect on the body as it boosts nitric oxide which relaxes the blood vessels.

This is the same effect that Viagra has to treat erectile dysfunction.

7. Ginseng Tea

Consuming too much coffee on a regular basis leads to over-stimulation of the adrenal glands, flooding the body with hormones normally produced in times of stress.

These hormones negatively impact libido and sexual performance. As an alternative, try ginseng tea which contains the ginsenoside compound that increases sexual satisfaction and can prevent erectile dysfunction.

It’s good to know that you can boost your sexual stamina while enjoying a good meal at the same time. If you incorporate these super-foods into your diet, you will be sure to ramp up your performance in the bedroom.