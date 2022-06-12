Recently, we published a report detailing countries with the best electricity access in Africa.

It gained quite a lot of traction, with more than 150, 000 reads in its first week of publication alone. This traction wasn’t so surprising.

After all, it’s a known fact that electricity is a major pain-point for most Africans. Therefore, any discussion about the subject will surely captivate their interest.

Based on the wide traction received by the previous article, we figured it’s nice to publish a follow-up; basically focusing on African countries that have the worst electricity access.

Before we unveil the list, it’s important to note a few things.

First, the African continent currently has the worst electricity access in the world. And the continent’s electricity challenge is mainly due to decades-long failure by African leaders to adequately invest in their respective countries’ electricity sectors so as to build much-needed capacity.

In the meantime, below are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access in Africa. The list is courtesy of Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report, a global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy access across Africa. The dashboard is a collaborative initiative of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank and other partners.

Do note, however, that the dashboard was last updated in 2019.