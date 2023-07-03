VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, took to social media to shower praises on Burna Boy as the Nigerian singer celebrates his 32nd birthday.

The ‘Kweku Frimpong,’ singer expressed his love and admiration for Burna Boy in a heartfelt tweet on Sunday, July 2nd.

In his tweet, Black Sherif referred to Burna Boy as “ODG,” which stands for “Odowgwu,” one of Burna Boy’s popular aliases.

“BIG 7 DAY. @burnaboy LOVE YOU ODG! HEAVEN KNOWS. I LOVE U BLESSINGS BOOMERANGING 6000xxx ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ”

The connection between Burna Boy and Black Sherif began in 2021 when Burna Boy posted Black Sherif’s music on social media and expressed his interest in collaborating with him.

This eventually led to the release of the remix of Black Sherif’s hit song “Second Sermon,” which received widespread acclaim and became an instant hit.

The genuine camaraderie and respect shared between Burna Boy and Black Sherif have been evident since their first interaction.

Fans have witnessed their friendship grow, and they have been spotted hanging out together on various occasions.

Burna Boy’s influence has played a significant role in helping Black Sherif’s music gain global recognition.

The bond they share reflects the positive impact that can be made when artistes come together to uplift and inspire one another.