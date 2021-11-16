Elvis Herman Hesse, the chairman of the National Chapters Committee [NCC] of Hearts of Oak, believes the club is on the right path to secure their first victory after a sluggish start this season.

The reigning champions are yet to secure a win after three matches played.

The winless start leaves the club at the 11th position on the log with just three points.

However, he encouraged the supporters to also believe that the team has the ability to still deliver despite their 1-1 draw on Sunday against Aduana Stars.

“We plead with the supporters to believe the team has the ability to deliver even though the defending league champions have gone three matches without a win,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.

He also assured the supporters of the team’s zeal to change the situation ahead of the next fixtures.

“On Sunday, after I spoke with some players, I realized the boys want to win, however they are under pressure that is why I feel we need to support them,” he revealed.

Samuel Boadu and his charges will be hosted by Ashgold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the matchday four games.