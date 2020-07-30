Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Hearts of Oak are on the verge of naming former star player, Micheal Hesse-Odamtten, as assistant coach of the club.

Hesse-Odamtten will be named as deputy to Edward Nii Odoom ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Coach Odoom has been without an assistant since his appointment as a replacement to Kim Grant in January this year.

Since his appointment, Coach Odoom has engineered a major transformation of the team, leading to some impressive performances in the GPL until the season was cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have held several meetings with coaches and I think Hesse-Odamtten stands tall,” Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo told Sports Nite on Asempa FM.

READ ALSO

“I can not confirm what will happen but I am only telling the supporters to stay calm because the club will do the right thing moving forward,” he added.

Hesse-Odamtten is expected to come to the table with a wealth of experience including a CAF license A certificate to support the technical prowess of Coach Odoom.

He was a coordinator of Aspire Dream Academy in Qatar, a former player of Africa Sports of Ivory Coast and Dragons of Benin.

As a brave defender who featured for the Black Meteors and later the Black Stars during his heydays in the 1970s and 1980s, Hesse-Odamtten is expected help address the fragile defensive set up of the Rainbow club in the coming season.