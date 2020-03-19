A former General Secretary of Accra Hearts of Oak has called on the supporters of the club to hold Frederick Moore responsible should the club lose any point.

The Phobians are on the verge of losing three points for fielding an unqualified player in the name of Emmanuel Nettey against Elmina Sharks.

The midfielder is said to have accumulated three yellow cards prior to the side’s 1-1 stalemate against Sharks where he featured prominently.

If found guilty, Hearts will lose three points from its accumulated 21 points from previous matches in accordance with Article 33(5)(a) of the Premier League Regulations.

The hierarchy of the club has maintained that they did nothing wrong but according to Maxwell Asabre, they were aware the player was ineligible to play against Shark.

Former Hearts of Oak General Secretary, Maxwell Asabre

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he said, “the supporters must stop the argument and read the new regulations.

READ ALSO

“The player was ineligible to play against Elmina Shark but he was fielded in the game and now the club must suffer for that.

“I am wondering what those people at the club secretariat have been doing. The FA sends you an email and you fail to read it.

“For me, Frederick Moore must be held responsible should the club suffer any lose points. He must be checking these things and make sure the right is always done but you don’t see it like that.

“Hearts of Oak is a big club and we need people who have the experience in football to lead the club,” he added.

The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners are currently occupying the 8th position with 21 points.