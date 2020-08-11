Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has justified the decision of the management to part ways with five players.

The Ghana Premier League giants parted ways with five players including star man Joseph Esso, as well as Christopher Bonney, Benjamin Agyare, Abubakar Traore and Bernard Arthur ahead of the 2020/20 football season.

The hierarchy of the club in a statement announced that the players will not continue with the team next season after failing to renew their contracts.

However, a session of the Hearts of Oak supporters has raised concerns about the departure of the players, especially, Joseph Esso.

But Mr Addo, in an interview, shared that the decision to part ways with those players is in the best interest of the club.

“Nobody should ever think that somebody will take a decision that is not good for the team,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Kwame Opare Addo

“A decision has been taken and we want everybody to support the decision because the situation that we found ourselves, there is nothing that we could have done about it.

“Joseph Esso opted for only one-year contract extension, the club wanted him to sign a two-year extension.

“The club started engaging him more than a year ago, hoping he would change his mind but it never happened.

“Beyond that, the financial demands he was also making for that one-year extension were unrealistic so we had no option than to let him go.

“Every decision that the club has taken is in the best interest so we should all support it,” he added.