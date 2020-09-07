Accra Hearts of Oak and Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Attah, tied the knot with his girlfriend Joyce Annan over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at Swedru in the Central region and was attended by both family members.

He was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, which was cancelled after match-day 15 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Black Stars coach C.K. Akonnor handed him a call-up to the senior national team for Ghana’s double-header against Sudan in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations- the games were, however, postponed due to the COVID-19.

He joined Hearts of Oak from fellow Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks.