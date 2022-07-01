Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi, has revealed how he turned down a bribe during his playing days at Techiman City.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, the experienced shot-stopper revealed that some fans of Hearts of Oak offered him a bribe to lose the game but he turned it down.

According to him, he told the fans he was not interested.

Richmond Ayi

Eventually, Ayi was named Man of The Match after the game against Hearts of Oak.

Revelation on how goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi refused bribe from @HeartsOfOakGH supporters during his time at Techiman City FC.#UltimateSportsShow pic.twitter.com/PHdjkQEbwa — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) June 30, 2022

Richmond Ayi was in post as Hearts of Oak defeat Bechem United in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup at the Baba Yara Stadium over the weekend.

Ayi will be hoping to keep the post ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.