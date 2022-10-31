Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, is worried some supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak have allowed themselves to be fed and misled by mischievous individuals who seem to be close to the team yet far away from the club.

He believes these unidentified individuals, who are seeking their own selfish interests, have managed to feed the fans with mischievous information meant to distract the supporters from accepting modern trends in football administration.

Hearts of Oak have endured a dismal campaign so far in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season after picking five points in their first four league games and being kicked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Real Bamako.

Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi are two Board Members of Hearts of Oak who have been blamed for the club’s poor show.

As a result, they have come under incessant pressure from some fans of the club to resign.

The height of all their troubles was when Odotei’s car tyres were allegedly deflated by some fans of the Phobians when Malian side, Real Bamako booted Hearts out of the CAF Confederation Cup on a 3-1 agg at the Accra Sports Stadium, a fortnight ago.

Before that, Odotei was visibly engaged in a heated exchange with NCC Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse at the Accra Sports Stadium during the game.

However, Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV, after that incident showered them with praises, stressing, the two embattled Board Members have been instrumental in the club’s success story both on and off the pitch in recent times.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LUV FM in Kumasi, Mr Odotei emphasised the supporters who mount pressure on him to leave Hearts of Oak are being misled by mischievous people.

‘’The data and records show completely otherwise of what some of the supporters are saying. Me and Alhaji Akambi never influence selection, we hardly even go to the training grounds.

‘’We hardly talk to coach Boadu, he doesn’t share his selection with us before matches for us to even have a chance to tell him what to do.

‘’So, all the things that people are saying, they’re just being misled, as Togbe said, some people who seem to be close to the team yet far away from the team are just being mischievous and just feeding the supporters with things that will make sure this club goes back,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon also thanked Togbe Afede, the Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak for passing a vote of confidence in him.

”I am glad Togbe Afede showed that leadership, he was honest, I have never seen people like these, who offer times selflessly, committed to the club without any remuneration, at least, it makes everybody happy,” he added.