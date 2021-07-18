Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned Champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians ended their season with an away game against West African Football Academy [WAFA] at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Saturday.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after the 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite losing 1-0 to WAFA, Samuel Boadu’s side were already aiming to celebrate their title triumph.

A second-half free-kick goal by Atte Yousifou halted Hearts of Oak’s 13 matches unbeaten streak in all competitions this season.

Samuel Boadu made changes in his starting lineup as Manaf Abdul, Benjamin Mensah and Victor Aidoo commenced the game.

The Phobians held on the hosts to a scoreless stalemate in the first half as Justus Torsutsey came close early with a thunderbolt strike but was denied by the woodwork.

In the second half, the home side continued their impressive output to stage an intense pressure on Hearts of Oak which gave them the match-winner after the hour-mark.

Togolese international Atte Yousifou propelled WAFA to a resounding home win over Hearts of Oak with a stunning free-kick which saw goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah crawling in the post

Following the results, West African Football Academy SC finished third on the GPL table with 56 points.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.