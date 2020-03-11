Isaac Opeele Boateng, a former Asante Kotoko has made a bold assertion that Hearts of Oak cannot triumph over Great Olympics today.

Both clubs will renew their rivalry at the Accra Sports Stadium this evening in the match-day 14 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobian club have been poor at their home grounds, same as their regional rivals.

However, the former Black Starlets coach says the ‘Dade’ lads are in a good position to beat the 19-time Ghana Premier League champions.

“The last times I watched Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics game, it ended in a draw,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There is no way Hearts of Oak will win against Olympics. Their centre pair are very good and Hearts of Oak cannot breakdown the defence of Olympics.

“They have a striker called Razak and he will be a problem to the defense of Hearts of Oak. He is very good on the ball and a prolific goalscorer,” he added.

In their last clash in the 2016/17 season, the Phobians ran away with a 2-1 victory but Olympics have a tendency of causing upsets when they have their backs to the wall and, therefore, their threat cannot be overlooked.